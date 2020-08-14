You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: You are being judged - not just watched and tracked - 24/7
Letter: Re: You are being judged - not just watched and tracked - 24/7

Chris Reed wrote an article which is both illuminating and frightening. I had a Deja vu moment when I read it, because I have sensed the coming of an authoritarian state in the United States. I felt compelled to read "1984" recently, and have had remembrances’ of the movie "Minority Report", even though I haven't seen it since it premiered.

From reading Reed's article, I wonder if we have both experienced a premonition of the future. I commend him for writing it, for it was an example of fine investigative reporting.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

