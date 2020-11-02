 Skip to main content
Letter: Reaching Across the Aisle
Letter: Reaching Across the Aisle

During the third debate, Joe Biden misspoke regarding climate change mitigation, stating we need to reach zero carbon emissions by 2025. Others argue he thereby would have to decimate coal and gas, naturally worrying employees in those industries.

In fact, studying mitigation models suggests it's impossible to reach zero emissions that soon. Instead we might reach 50% reduction by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. Every day we delay costs our grandkids financially, physically, and spiritually. Imagine a world where they can rarely be outside. Add another pandemic. Sigh.

We're already transitioning from fossil fuels, we must do more soon. The President could redirect scientists to our shared global dilemma, balancing demands of climate and prosperity. Done collaboratively, the process can boost the economy.

Great is as great does. Regardless of the outcome of the election, America can pull together, create jobs, and lead the world in renewable energy production.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

