Letter: Reacting to Coronavirus
Letter: Reacting to Coronavirus

Every day, the media has been reporting that President Trump should have taken action sooner and listened to his science advisors. Dr. Fauci said on CNN, “If Trump had listened to our recommendations, we could have saved lives sooner.” However, the facts do not support this. On January 21st, Dr. Fauci said, “Coronavirus is not a major threat for the people in the United States and this is not something the citizens should be worried about.” Five days later, he said, “The American people should not be worried or frightened by coronavirus. This is a very, very low risk to the United States. It isn’t something the American public needs to be worried about or be frightened about.” Five days after being told that the coronavirus was no big deal, the President issued his travel ban from China on his own initiative, an act now recognized as saving lives.

Raymond D Trombino

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

