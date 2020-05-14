Letter: Read more than the first few lines

Do you think that the flavor of news reporting and the apparent bias in the majority of the professional opinion writers has kept the public from seeking to understand current events? Or do they just follow the first few sentences and make up their mind. I bring this up based upon a letter “Relief money not given to those in need.” It is clear the writer does not understand the terms of the Payroll Protection Program. It takes company organization to employ people so they can earn a living for more than a month or two. Saying that the stimulus gave the money personally to the rich and to Trump’s companies is clearly a piece of information most likely learned from the first 2 or 3 lines of a news story describing an extraordinarily complex financial undertaking. This writer will go on with her mind set regardless of the facts.
Don Flood
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
