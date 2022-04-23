Letter: Read the First Amendment

I will not take up space retyping the 1st Amendment to the US Constitution, but I hope everyone reads it word for word. When Elon Musk expresses his desire to buy Twitter and take it private, he declares that Twitter is interfering with free speech, one of our 1st Amendment rights. I would like to remind him, and anyone else who may have forgotten, it specifically refers to prohibiting Congress (i.e. the government) from making laws "...abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press;.." Therefore, it does not prohibit Twitter, a non-governmental entity, from kicking any post, or its author, from the platform if it determines that their post(s) do not comply with Twitter standards.