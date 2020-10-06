Letter: Reading between the lines

In a recent editorial Carlos Ruiz lauded the Trump economy prior to the current pandemic. He used some statistics without citing his sources but with a little research I found that it may have been from a U.S. Census Bulletin from September 17th. He was correct in saying that the median household income saw a modest increase between 2018 and 2019. In an article published by Brookings (Institute) they explain some factors that create a false narrative based on "median household income". People simply are working more hours. That seems like a good thing but if you are having to work overtime or two jobs to make ends meet because of low wages that is not a good thing. Real wages have remained fairly flat despite low unemployment. Any gains are largely from increases in the minimum wage at state levels. Another factor is increasing retirements taking older Americans out of the ranks of the unemployed.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
