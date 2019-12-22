Letter: Reading is fundamental to understanding

In September, the executive branch of our government provided congress and the public a "Memorandum of Telephone Conversation" for the telephone call with Ukraine. It did not provide a transcript.
In that memorandum, there is a "CAUTION" clause (yes, in all caps) at the bottom of the first page that reads, in part: "A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation.· (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a
discussion...A number of factors can affect the accuracy of the record, including poor telecommunications connections and variations in accent and/or interpretation."
In almost all discussions and newscasts or articles, this document is referred to as a transcript. A transcript is defined as an exact copy of dictated or recorded material. Based on the title and the CAUTION clause of the document , it is in no way a transcript and we need to stop referring to it as such.
Rick Castellini
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.