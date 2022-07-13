Letter: Ready Fire Aim

For all the talk of gun control, the rhetoric being used today does nothing to help prevent the shootings in the inner city and the affluent suburbs. But there is a common denominator to all this and that is the GUN itself. I cannot for the life of me understand the logic of the NRA in opposing any kind of gun control. Just think if the NRA would work with John Q Public either thru the local or national government to come up with a set of guidelines for gun ownership that include back ground checks, training and age limitations, don’t you think we could have a more civil and safe society? Democracy is an experiment that our fore fathers initiated with the idea in mind that “all men are created equal”. So how does that justify a society where we live in fear of the state of mind of a gun owner, given todays lack of rules a regulations for gun ownership.