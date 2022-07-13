 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ready Fire Aim

  • Comments

Ready Fire Aim:

For all the talk of gun control, the rhetoric being used today does nothing to help prevent the shootings in the inner city and the affluent suburbs. But there is a common denominator to all this and that is the GUN itself. I cannot for the life of me understand the logic of the NRA in opposing any kind of gun control. Just think if the NRA would work with John Q Public either thru the local or national government to come up with a set of guidelines for gun ownership that include back ground checks, training and age limitations, don’t you think we could have a more civil and safe society? Democracy is an experiment that our fore fathers initiated with the idea in mind that “all men are created equal”. So how does that justify a society where we live in fear of the state of mind of a gun owner, given todays lack of rules a regulations for gun ownership.

Frank Flasch

Frank Flasch

North side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: Critical Race Theory

With all the recent controversy over teaching Critical Race Theory to our school children, I propose a better way to teach that subject. I wen…

Letter: Inflation History Lesson

The Inflation Rate is currently 8.6 % this year, after an average rate of 7 % last year 2021, under President Joe Biden. Much of this being ca…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News