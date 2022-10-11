 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Real Cause of Inflation

At what point will the mass market news media begin to listen to the business news media like CNBC and WSJ that current inflation was caused by the Federal Reserve increasing the M2 money supply by 42% over 24 months, and not Russia or supply chain issues. The Fed did this in response to the massive relief handouts passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021. The explanation for this inflation can be found in any general college level economics text book. It ain't rocket science.

Randy Park

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

