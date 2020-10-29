Letter: Real collusion between Democrat news media and Joe Biden's campaign

It is so obvious that there is collusion going on between the Democrat news media, Facebook, Twitter and the Biden campaign. Top executives from Facebook and Twitter now work for the Biden campaign. Biden has done Town Halls with CNN, ABC, etc. and received soft questioning from hosts. Supposed undecided voters asking questions have turned out to be Democrats. Facebook and Twitter refused to allow reports of Hunter Biden's computer being found having bombshell Ukraine and China deals emails on it. Susan Page, the moderator of the VP debate wrote a glowing biography about Nancy Pelosi. C-SPAN's Political Editor Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate a second Presidential debate, has Democrat ties and has been suspended for lying about his Twitter account being hacked. NBC's Kristen Welker, who is to moderate this Thursday's Presidential debate, has registered as a Democrat and tipped off Hillary Clinton to a debate question in 2016. The Democrat news media is covering for Biden on the laptop story, saying its Russian disinformation. "Collusion!"
Laticia Lewis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
