Letter: "Real" Fake News

For years the Republican Party has advertised itself as the party of fiscal responsibility. Recent history does not bare this out. President Clinton left office with the nation in surplus. Republican President Bush squandered this gift by not just fighting our nation's enemies but by engaging in a series of questionable military actions resulting in another huge deficit . President Obama had not even arrived at the White House before a financial crisis of proportions rarely seen before threatened the world's economy. President Obama, following the advice of economists from both parties, took a variety of steps that eventually stabilized our economy leaving it on a healthy up swing when President Trump entered office. President Trump's cutting taxes plus other policies definitely resulted in a robust economy and a higher stock market. Then...Covid hit! Disregarding health officials' warnings President Trumps economic gains evaporated. Now Democrat Biden is left to deal with both the economy and the pandemic. GOP is the fiscally responsible party? To me, that is "real" fake news!
Marion Weber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.