Let's face it, Republicans are more concerned with making business and the rich richer and the Democrats are more focused on people and environmental issues. Both state and federal governments are busy crafting useless bills banning books and restricting schools and voting rights instead of focusing on water and climate. The reason? It will cost money and some hardship getting used to the change but it must be done for the good of all.

Remember the saying from the "greed is good" decade, "He who dies with the most toys (money) wins."? Well the reality is "He who dies with the most toys (money) is STILL DEAD." The money makes no difference at all. Raising the tax rate on business and the wealthy is only reversing the cuts that were supposed to "trickle down" and never did. It is not punishment but a reversal of a failed attempt to let society "do the right thing."