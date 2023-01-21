 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Real Leaders

Volodymyr Zelensky gave a remarkable speech in our capital. Not 48 hours earlier he was with his troops in a combat zone. He is a selfless leader putting his country above politics and his life. Two years ago, the building where Zelensky spoke was desecrated by a violent, traitorous mob. Those people support our previous President; a pathological liar, hate monger, and grifter who admires the man trying to destroy Zelensky’s country. In that same room with Zelensky were supporters of the disgraced president who would not stand up and applaud a real leader and would not condemn the January 6th insurrection. Such a sad state of affairs thanks to 45. But now have a decent man as our leader, U.S. voters repeatedly repudiated the extremist element, and we back Ukraine in its war against a murderous dictator.

Vance Holliday

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

