Letter: Real Power

It takes more than 50% +1 to get herd immunity. We’ve seen rioting and killing enough, and have the testimony and pictures to prove it.
The strongest thing we can build is Consensus.
Protester have a slogan, “No Justice No Peace,” which can be interpreted as a threat or a biblical promise: “Justice and Peace will kiss, Kindness and Truth shall embrace.” Rioting, burning and looting won’t protect or serve the cause.
Police have a “motto,” To Protect and to Serve. Cruel killing isn’t peace and justice.
Building consensus is Powerful. Justice, Peace, to Protect and to Serve really help.
We still have a democratic Union to build it.
Tony DeJonghe
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
