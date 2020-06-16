Letter: Real Power
View Comments

Letter: Real Power

It takes more than 50% +1 to get herd immunity. We’ve seen rioting and killing enough, and have the testimony and pictures to prove it.

The strongest thing we can build is Consensus.

Protester have a slogan, “No Justice No Peace,” which can be interpreted as a threat or a biblical promise: “Justice and Peace will kiss, Kindness and Truth shall embrace.” Rioting, burning and looting won’t protect or serve the cause.

Police have a “motto,” To Protect and to Serve. Cruel killing isn’t peace and justice.

Building consensus is Powerful. Justice, Peace, to Protect and to Serve really help.

We still have a democratic Union to build it.

Tony DeJonghe

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News