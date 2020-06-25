Letter: Real power

I'm a Tucson voter who wants to express an opinion about power politics. It takes more than 50% +1 to get herd immunity. A narrow majority can't rule for long when both sides appeal to emotions and bias using debate techniques designed to harvest votes. We’ve seen killing and rioting enough, and have the testimony and pictures to prove it.
The strongest thing we can build is Consensus.
Protester have a slogan, “No Justice No Peace,” which can be interpreted as a threat or a biblical text adaptation: (Ps. 84:11) “Kindness and Truth will kiss; Justice and Peace shall embrace.” Rioting, burning and looting won’t protect or serve.
Police have a “motto,” To Protect and to Serve. Cruel killing isn’t justice and peace.
Building consensus is Powerful. Justice, Peace, to Protect and to Serve really help.
We still have a democratic Union to build it.
Tony DeJonghe
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
