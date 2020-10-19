Letter: Real Question to SCOTUS Nominee

Like her mentor Justice Scalia, Judge Barrett is an “originalist” believing “law is timeless” – to be assessed in the context in which it was written. Our Constitution was written in 1787 when African Americans were slaves; women and others denied many rights. Two centuries later, we rush to approve a SC justice who will for decades judge our modern life through the lens of the 18th century. So how will Barrett judge a case against a Constitution which has no mention of education, marriage, healthcare, abortion, or IVF? We don’t know.
James Madison, author of the Bill of Rights, said our Constitution would not legislate the human mind. He defined religious freedom as the “full and equal rights of conscience” which included all religions or none. So, how can our Supreme Court deny a woman the right to choose if in her conscience, abortion is acceptable?
Question: Can Barrett separate her “conscience” from that of another? We, the People, deserve one who can.
Sue Applegate
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!