Letter: REAL REASONS FOR OUR ROTTING FROM WIITHIN

Regarding a recent letter that seems to attribute the unraveling of the

American Fabric to cookies and dolls, I would argue that the real reasons for our internal rot are more the result of the MAG(ag)A Trump worshipping demagogues, Rupert Murdoch's Fox Noise that makes billions by attracting, bewitching and lying to the poor pigeons among us, and the NRA fantasists who never met an assault weapon they didn't think we should all own. (Btw, the letter bemoans the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy not mentioning or unaware of the fact that the bankruptcy is the result of being sued nationwide for its decades long abetting and concealment of sexual abuse).

Many are smart enough to acknowledge that much of this is true but haven't the courage to admit it. Others I believe, possibly through no fault of their own, have IQ's that retard their ability to distinguish fact from fiction.

William Muto

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

