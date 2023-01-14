 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: real royalty

After watching the Netflix six-part series “Harry and Megan” I felt sad for the British people. They are so petty and cruel. Their low-class behavior, anger, and resentment at the least infraction of the so-called “royal privilege” is unsettling. It is fed by a press good at hurling insults in the name of news, while riling up the least intelligent of their readers. This is promoted by the Royal Family and its haughty attitude. They fear that their exalted position is threatened and dissolving. It is.

The real nobility rests with Harry and Megan, and before that, Princess Diana; rebels for decency.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

