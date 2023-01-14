Letter: real royalty

After watching the Netflix six-part series “Harry and Megan” I felt sad for the British people. They are so petty and cruel. Their low-class behavior, anger, and resentment at the least infraction of the so-called “royal privilege” is unsettling. It is fed by a press good at hurling insults in the name of news, while riling up the least intelligent of their readers. This is promoted by the Royal Family and its haughty attitude. They fear that their exalted position is threatened and dissolving. It is.