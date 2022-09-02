Letter: real solution to climate change

I used to be a green person fighting to save our air and water but now not so much. When green changed to be "save our planet from immediate destruction due to climate change" I became skeptical. Politicians are pushing a climate change agenda with fear to get elected, companies are pushing solar panels to get their owners rich, and well known advocates are gaining power and massive wealth. Economic climate change dogma is demanding the end of capitalism.
I think now is the time for engineers to take the issue away from politicians and self serving businesses and individuals so we can get realistic solutions.
Ken Smalley
Midtown
