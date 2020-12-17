 Skip to main content
Letter: Real world options for Trumpers
Even die-hard Trumpers must see by now that real world options to challenge the election are gone. There is, however, still an opportunity for them to vote with their feet. In 1784/85, for example, over 30,000 monarchists who could not stomach the idea of living in a democracy, emigrated to Canada. After 1865, over 10,000 loyal Confederates who could not bear living in a country striving toward equal rights, emigrated to Brasil. Maybe the outgoing administration should refocus its efforts and open back channel discussions with some of Donald's favorite dictator soul brothers, to explore opportunties for building a new Trump hotel and retirement community for his most loyal acolytes to start over in.

Chet Kostrzewa

West side

