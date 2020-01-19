Letter: Real-world parallels

Re: the Jan. 16 article "'Joker' Oscar nods a laugh, but film's message isn't."
The recent column by Edward Celaya, parallels to the actions depicted in the film. He writes: “A mentally ill character begins to stalk and murder and is depicted as laudable or even a revolutionary figure, something he revels in. The real-world parallels to this are striking.”
Mr. Celaya points to the killings by individuals in our society as obvious parallels, but I ask us to consider whether there isn’t a much bigger parallel in our country today. Don’t the policies that promote the rapid pace of climate change, that lead to thousands of deaths in our Arizona desert and the roll back of health and other live-saving policies sound another familiar bell? And these actions, too, are often depicted as “laudable or even revolutionary.”
Scott Morris
Midtown
