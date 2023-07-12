Once again, the Trump MAGA Crowd is trying to justify Trump's Illegal Handling of Secret and Top Secret Documents to the actions of Hillary Clinton and Joseph Biden. What they fail to realize is that Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden fully cooperated with Federal Authorities from Day 1. They were fully transparent, as was ex V.P. Mike Pence, with the same situation.

Ex President Trump has gone out of his way to hide documents, and not cooperate the whole time. He is even documented in his own words, as trying to hide documents and not cooperate. Sorry Ex President Trump and your supporters, you are in a deceptive league of you own. No Sympathy and no Comparison.