Letter: Reality Check on Federal Power

Federal government can ban both guns and abortion yet little will change because Americans on both the political left and right will simply not respect federal fascism. Examples abound:

-The 1920's alcohol probation was adopted and removed by constitutional amendment, an embarrassing assault on our founding document.

- Arizona’s recently legalized marijuana. Did any of our citizens ever smoke pot before that law passed?

- The Anti-Heroin Act of 1924 is almost a hundred years old. How's that going?

This letter is not about abortion, beer, firearms or weed; rather about power, a most addictive drug. Our Founding Fathers understood the danger of federal government overreach and we should too.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

