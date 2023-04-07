Mass shootings and the need for action: Online, read Andrew Hay’s April 24, 2019, article, “A brief history of airline security, hijackings, and metal detectors.” It begins, “Between May 1961 and the end of 1972, there were 159 aircraft hijackings in United States airspace.” Those in power to “do something” reacted; thus was born the airport security systems that continue to evolve.

If only those in power to do something would admit to reality and sit down with those who want sensible gun management and take even baby steps towards solutions. Desmond Tutu wisely said, “There is only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time. Everything in life that seems daunting, overwhelming, or even impossible can be accomplished, overcome, by taking on just a little at a time.”

The elephant is huge. It will take a while, but the time is now. We must vote; we must elect those who will take on the elephant, not those who will simply shoot it.

Camille Gannon

West side