 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reality Check

  • Comments

With all of the conspiracy theories floating around, it’s time for a reality check—so here it is:

The CIA did not kill JFK. The moon landing was real. Bill Clinton did not have Vince Foster murdered. September 11th was not an inside job. Hillary Clinton did not conspire to kill Americans in Benghazi. Obama was born in Hawaii. “Q” was a minor Star Trek character. A good guy with a gun rarely stops a bad guy with a gun. Conversion therapy doesn’t work. Outlawing abortion will result in needless deaths. Trump lost the popular vote twice and the electoral vote once. The “Great Replacement Theory” is racist and false. The January 6th rioters are seditious traitors.

Now that we’ve got all that straightened out, we can all get back to believing that global warming isn’t real.

James Nesci

People are also reading…

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News