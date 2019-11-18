Today a letter to the editor has once again echoed Trump's claim that he did nothing wrong. If this were the case, why have career employees in the diplomatic corps testified under oath that they were incredulous when they overheard Trump trying to get political dirt on the Bidens? These individuals know the laws governing foreign interactions and, unlike Trump, seek to abide by those laws. One thing is certain: the Democrats couldn't fabricate this situation. Only someone like Trump who is ignorant of the laws and protocols, and who is so full of himself that he wouldn't abide by them even if he were aware of them, could do this kind of harm to himself and the office of the Presidency. This is NOT a witch hunt.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.