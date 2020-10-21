 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reality versus fantasy
View Comments

Letter: Reality versus fantasy

Donald Trump recently alerted us to the horror that, if elected, Joe Biden will “listen to the scientists.” Science pushes no political position; it is not Democratic or Republican. Science is not a belief or a set of beliefs. Science is simply a system of discovering, organizing, and explaining truths of our natural world. Science is the process of unearthing reality. To reject science is to reject reality and to embrace fantasy. It is not an intelligent way to run a country.

Jim Walworth

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News