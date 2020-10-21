Letter: Reality versus fantasy

Donald Trump recently alerted us to the horror that, if elected, Joe Biden will “listen to the scientists.” Science pushes no political position; it is not Democratic or Republican. Science is not a belief or a set of beliefs. Science is simply a system of discovering, organizing, and explaining truths of our natural world. Science is the process of unearthing reality. To reject science is to reject reality and to embrace fantasy. It is not an intelligent way to run a country.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!