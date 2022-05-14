Letter: REALITY

There are none so blind as those who will not see and this apparently applies to the majority of your contributors. Inflation is raging, led by fuel prices which affect everything each of us purchases. This is devastating to those on fixed or modest incomes. Crime is out of control, primarily because offenders are not held responsible and police are vilified. The border is open, with little control and illegals are being distributed throughout our nation. The free money being distributed, first ostensibly for Covid relief, then projected for student loans for which the recipients signed legal contracts, is an obvious attempt to buy votes. Only the Democratic point of view is allowed in the press and any other opinion is consider heretical and unpatriotic. This abbreviated list of serious problems must be obvious to the most casual observer, but is clouded by the belief that the Biden Administration is pure, believes in the Constitution, and has all citizens foremost in their thoughts. Wrong.