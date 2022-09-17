 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Really? I beg to differ

In response to Ms. Freyer’s op. ed regarding Mr. Biden, what rock have you been under for the past six years? Name calling was Mr. Trump’s mantra and add to that the instance when he made fun of a man with muscular difficulties. Yes, Mr. Biden is behind the power curve is some areas, but name calling isn’t one of them. It would take him forever to catch up. Also, how many politicians have moaned and groaned for almost two years since being defeated? And, how about stopping the assault on the Capitol? Ms. Freyer, you need to get your facts straight about this before throwing stones.

Maureen Gagliardi

East Side

