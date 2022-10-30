 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Really Juan Ciscomani???

  • Comments

Juan, in your latest political advertisement you tell me that you are not the typical candidate running for congress. However, then you detail out the usual Republican totally unbelievable statements. Please tell me how you know for sure that Kristen Engel will make inflation worse, defund police and release criminals? This might work for your base but do you really think that us independent voters are really that stupid! If you really want to convince me that you are not the typical candidate running for congress, you need to come up with some better ideas and political advertisements. By the Juan, you might want to think about the example that you are setting for your five children by promoting such garbage!

Lyle Marcks

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News