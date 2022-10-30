Letter: Really Juan Ciscomani???

Juan, in your latest political advertisement you tell me that you are not the typical candidate running for congress. However, then you detail out the usual Republican totally unbelievable statements. Please tell me how you know for sure that Kristen Engel will make inflation worse, defund police and release criminals? This might work for your base but do you really think that us independent voters are really that stupid! If you really want to convince me that you are not the typical candidate running for congress, you need to come up with some better ideas and political advertisements. By the Juan, you might want to think about the example that you are setting for your five children by promoting such garbage!