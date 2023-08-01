Feeling nauseas with a headache and chills I took out the test kit. I swabbed then swirled the swab in the fluid. Then I poured four drops into the tray. I waited the required 15 minutes and yes, I was positive for Trump Fatigue. I have been bed ridden ever since with hives and itchy toes. If I even hear the name Trump, I become delirious. When I am lucid, I think of the poor republicans. How is it that they think that a twice-impeached, out on bail, facing a string of civil and criminal trials, is the best they can do for a presidential candidate? Who is the GOP going to put forward for VP, Kari Lake? My lovely wife went to the drugstore to pick-up a script for me and found out the pharmacy is out of Trump Fatigue test kits. This is becoming very serious. Republicans? Trump? Really?