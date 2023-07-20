Justice alito's partial justification for his free private jet ride to Alaska was that there as an extra seat on the plane.

My guess, your honor, is that there will always be an extra seat on the plane for a sitting supreme court Justice, particularly if the owner of said plane has business before the court.

I was a superior Court Judge and am a mediator and arbitrator and if I didn't disclose a relationship like that to a party I would justifiably be handed my head hat and shoes.

Which is the rule governing all judges, other than those on the supreme court. It's probably well past the time to take a look at that.

Another justification from both Thomas and alito is that current supreme court rules did not require disclosure.

If those are the rules--who needs rules?

Larry Fleischman

Northeast side