Letter: Really….

You give your friend your car and he crashes it. It must have been the brakes. So, you give him your car again and he crashes it. It must have been the dog in the road. So, you give him your car again; he crashes it, and hurts someone. It must be that the other driver didn’t have a seatbelt. So, you give your friend a bigger car and he crashes it and kills a child. It must be that the child’s car seat wasn’t working properly. So, you give your friend your car again, because now he is renting it from you, and he crashes it, killing several people, including more children. Maybe the other drivers just need to have bigger cars to keep themselves safer. While your friend doesn’t have a driver’s license, he has been around cars his entire life and needs a car meet his daily needs, so what else can you do?