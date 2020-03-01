Letter: Reason Trumps Labels

The Democratic debates make clear that the media and candidates treat the term social and its variants, –ism and –ist, as four-letter words. Candidates who support social programs such as affordable health care, less inequality and decent paying jobs are labeled as the far left. Maybe the media should hire a few consultants who were alive during the late 1940s and 1950s, when government made some effort to listen to the public.
Imagine that President Eisenhower is magically transported to 2020 and asked to politically label current presidential candidates for the 2020 election. Based on his era, this would be his probable assessment: there is no far left candidate; Sanders and Warren are traditional Democrats who support the majority working class; Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, and Klobacher are pro-business Republicans. Finally, President Trump’s behaviors and pronouncements mirror those of right-wing authoritarians Eisenhower spent five years defeating in Europe. The U.S. has always had a mixed economy. Let’s substitute reason for labels.
Glenn Rodey
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.