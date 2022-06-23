Letter: Reasonable Firearms Legislation

The myth that the concept of individuals to own weapons of war is expressed in our Constitution-it isn't! But don't take my word for it how about the one and only time the concept was endorsed by the Supreme Court was 2008 in Columbia V Heller. In a prior case Judge Warren Burger expressed in his dissent! " The gun lobby's interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud,I repeat the word fraud, on the American people by a special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime!" Supreme Court 1990 ! Judge Burger is well aware that NO WHERE in any deliberation is the right of an individual to own firearms was ever discussed. In a desperate attempt to secure enough votes to ratify the Constitution, as it was unpopular in the South, the hotly debated concept of Slavery was adopted and the states allowed to maintain Militia beyond the chain of command of the U.S. military is the second amendment!