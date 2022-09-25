Letter: Reasons for no teachers.

Regarding the article Teacher Shortages are Real…
Sigh. First, the general idea that there are so many open teaching positions not because nobody wants to teach, but rather because of the number of open positions is mindless.
The article implies that all the other jobs in schools like bus drivers are open and inflating the numbers. Right. Because so many teachers apply for the bus driving jobs.
It also states that quit rates rose just slightly this year. The current situation didn’t magically appear yesterday. Apparently, we are also to ignore the other half of that equation; for some strange reason nobody wants to become a teacher.
Bottom line: teacher positions are open because there are no existing teachers to fill them, and there are no new teachers coming because nobody wants an abusive job with low pay.
Please tell me the paper didn’t pay for this article.
David Reynolds
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.