Letter: Reasons to Postpone Presidential Election letter
Shame on the Arizona Daily Star for publishing a letter pondering the postponement of the presidential election. Article II of the Constitution gives Congress the power to set the dates and an 1854 law set that date as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. While a law can be changed, with a Democratic House and a Republican Senate, it is highly unlikely that would occur. The US has never postponed a presidential election, even during times of war. Considering the numerous issues the country is currently facing, it is exactly the time we need an election. If Trump loses the election, his term expires at noon on January 20, 2021, as set by the Constitution.

Laura Steele

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

