Letter: Reasons to vote Blue

Radicals are running with no platform. Lies. Diversions. Denials. No proof. Vindictiveness. Doublespeak. Distortions. Rumors and Q. Non-sequiturs. Filibusters.
The disgraced ex-president and Jr. Madison Cawthorn. Margaret Taylor Greene. Mitch McConnell. Samuel Alito. Amy Coney Barrett. Neil Gorsuch. Brett Kavanaugh. Clarence and Ginny Thomas. Linsey Graham. Jim Jordan. Kevin McCarthy. Newt Gingrich. Andy Biggs. Paul Gosar. Mark Finchem, Ted Cruz. Doug Ducey. Greg Abbott. Ron DeSantis. Rick Scott.
How about Matt Gaetz? Steve King. Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, or Thom Tillis? Marco Rubio. Kari Lake. Eric Greitens. David Perdue. Ron Watkins. J. D. Vance. Joe Barton. Jody Hice. Virginia Foxx. Ted Yoho. Every Radical Party member.
Women's right to choose (contraception next?). No aid or food for children raised due to a failure to obtain an abortion. Cuts to education funds. Support for NATO. No financial support for Ukraine. Abolish the ACA. Cut Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. Increase subsidies for the exceptionally profitable oil industry—tax breaks for the rich.
Wonder why you live check-to-check?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
