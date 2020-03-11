Letter: Reasons to vote Democrat

As a long-time voter who lives in Armory Park, I thank the Democratic Party for an eight hour work day, paid overtime, disability and unemployment insurance, child labor and work safety laws. And for now, guaranteed health insurance despite pre-existing conditions.
We have Medicaid, Head Start, school lunch programs, and home loan assistance. We have FEMA for disasters, CDC to prevent the spread of disease, and FDA for food and drug safety. We have laws to protect our right to vote.
We need programs for better pandemic preparedness, income inequality, wage stagnation, college unaffordability, universal healthcare, international isolation, and the very viability of the planet. As for fiscal irresponsibility, remember this. Reagan doubled the deficit $152.5 billion. H.W. Bush’s went to $255 billion. Clinton dropped it to zero, but G.W. Bush pushed it back up to $1.41 trillion. Obama cut that in half to $584.5 billion. Now Trump’s deficit will be over $1 trillion in 2020.
Bill Brennan
Downtown
