Letter: Reasons to vote Democrat
View Comments

Letter: Reasons to vote Democrat

As a long-time voter who lives in Armory Park, I thank the Democratic Party for an eight hour work day, paid overtime, disability and unemployment insurance, child labor and work safety laws. And for now, guaranteed health insurance despite pre-existing conditions.

We have Medicaid, Head Start, school lunch programs, and home loan assistance. We have FEMA for disasters, CDC to prevent the spread of disease, and FDA for food and drug safety. We have laws to protect our right to vote.

We need programs for better pandemic preparedness, income inequality, wage stagnation, college unaffordability, universal healthcare, international isolation, and the very viability of the planet. As for fiscal irresponsibility, remember this. Reagan doubled the deficit $152.5 billion. H.W. Bush’s went to $255 billion. Clinton dropped it to zero, but G.W. Bush pushed it back up to $1.41 trillion. Obama cut that in half to $584.5 billion. Now Trump’s deficit will be over $1 trillion in 2020.

Bill Brennan

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News