Letter: Reasons we will NOT vote for Trump

We care about our democracy, which is being destroyed.
We don’t like dictators or fascist rule.
We care about the environment, clean air, water, natural areas and wildlife.
We care about the continuation of social security and Medicare.
We believe in fair taxation for all.
We denounce racist beliefs and policies.
We denounce voter suppression and attempts to cheat and extort to win elections.
We don't like bribery and corruption.
We believe in the public school system and religious freedom that applies to all religions.
We believe in womens’ right to choose and have control over their own bodies.
We are skeptical of a president and administration that continually and unabashedly tell bold-face lies and embrace chaos, corruption and division.
We believe a leader of the free world should show respectful, professional conduct in words and actions at all times.
We vote accordingly.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
