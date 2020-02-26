Letter: Reasons we will vote for Trump

So who is a conservative to vote for, socialist Bernie Sanders or socialist lite from the rest of the Democrats candidate bunch? No, we will vote for Trump, not because we like everything he says or does, but because he aligns with us on important issues. Sure, we would like Trump to tone down his Tweets, but hey, that is Trump, a fighter from New York. Trump aligns with us on enforcing immigration laws, protecting the 2nd Amendment, appointing conservative Federal judges, lower taxes, pro growth ecomoic free enterprise policies, pro law enforcement, a strong and modern military, equitable foreign trade deals, making NATO pay it's fair share, and being proud, not ashamed of being an American. Contrast this to Democrat's Medicare For All and the Green Deal costing trillions, free college, soaking the successful with punitive taxes, more government intrusion and control over people's lives, criminalizing not complying with their gun control laws, etc. For conservatives, there is no doubt who we will vote for, again, President Donald Trump!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.