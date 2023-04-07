I have heard the terms "like a bar fight" and "barroom brawl" used hundreds of times in my 60 year athletic career with reference to boxing matches, football games, and, yes, basketball rebounding. Never have these terms, or their use, had any racial overtones or implications until South Carolina coach Dawn Staley decided that they were racial slurs against her team, and your sports writer PJ Brown fell into her trap and reported it as such. Indicating your upcoming game or match was going to be "like a bar fight" or "a barroom brawl" used to be a compliment to the toughness of your opponent (e.g. Rocky Marciano, Detroit Pistons, Pittsburg Steelers). Now, apparently, those terms are on the politically correct Do Not Use List. Would it have been abhorrent to PJ Brown if Dawn Staley had been the coach using those terms about Stanford or Iowa or LSU or anyone? I don't think so.