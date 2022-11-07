 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rebuttal and correction to the Wednesday’s 10/19/22 Star writer of “Prosecute traitor Trump”.

Rebuttal and correction to the Wednesday’s 10/19/22 Star writer of “Prosecute traitor Trump”.

How much evidence is necessary for attorney general to indict, prosecute, convict and imprison Traitor Biden? The evidence is overwhelming that he’s a traitor, among a long list of other criminal nouns. Anyone else committing such a long list of other crimes would already be imprisoned for decades in a penitentiary. The consequences of delaying or avoiding justice in Traitor Biden’s cases far outweigh any consequence of doing so. All the spineless AGs should be replaced by AGs who have the necessary intestinal fortitude to seek justice and prevent any future attempt by this traitor to continue the destruction of our country and the lives of its citizens.

John Iannucci

Vail.

