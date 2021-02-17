 Skip to main content
Letter: Rebuttal to Feb 15 letter: "Lift yourself to a higher wage"
Question for the author of February 15’s letter titled “Lift yourself to a higher wage”: If you had to invest all of your time and effort in multiple minimum-wage jobs just to feed and house yourself, how would you have the time, money, or energy to seek out better-paying ones? The minimum wage should provide a high enough floor that people who want to *can* seek out better employment. I don’t claim that $15 is a magical number, but $7.25 in 2009 ($8.70 in 2018 dollars) was less than a subsistence wage, and its buying power has eroded since then. While people at this income level have the same 24 hours per day we all have, they have far less discretionary time. They don’t have the luxury of working a 40-hour week to make ends meet; they often work multiple jobs just to keep themselves fed and housed - and sometimes not even that.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

