Letter: Rebuttal to letter writer William Penrose 2/12/21
William Penrose implies that a minimum wage worker today can't live on the minimum wage as he could have in 1975. Not true. If a worker today makes the minimum wage of $7.50 an hour and works 40 hours a week 50 weeks a year, he would make $15,000, well above the poverty threshold for a single person of $12,760.

Further, he seems to think that if the minimum wage is doubled to $15 an hour that businesses shouldn't have to fire any workers. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) disagrees, stating that doubling the minimum wage will result in 1.4 million fewer jobs.

So although a doubling of the minimum wage would not result in a doubling of the price of a product, it would still be sufficient to cause fewer jobs and more business closures. Is that what we want?

David Pearse

Foothills

