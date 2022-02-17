Letter: Rebuttal to Local Opinion: Communication key to getting care we want at end of life

Re: the Feb. 11 article "Focus on what matters most to dying patients."
Having practiced emergency medicine for 30 years, I acknowledge advance directives are futile. We all want to die peacefully, but most forget what they wish for during life-threatening situations. Yes, communication is key but we need to learn to use the right words to get the right response in emergencies. Saying and doing the same thing over and over again leads to the insanity of resuscitating grandma so she can return to the nursing home because she wanted everything done 20 years ago.
ER doctors treat all patients the same but not at the end of life. Can we standardize end-of-life care so everyone is treated humanely without sole regard to patient autonomy? Can we adopt a universal healthcare directive for the times to live, survive, and die? Can we de-medicalize the end of life and have Medicare pay for it? Let’s talk!
Kevin Haselhorst
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.