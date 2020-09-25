 Skip to main content
Letter: Rebuttal to My Letter
The Star published my letter to the editor “Biden would've sorted out pandemic by now” on 9/14/20 comparing Biden’s assumed positive action to the Covid problem compared to what Trump has actually done. For those of you who did not get it, my letter was completely farcical and totally BS. Biden, in actuality, would have locked up the nation for a long period of time, destroying the economy in the process and forever altering our way of life. We are now slowly and steadily getting control of this vicious virus, primary due to the rapid and aggressive efforts of the Trump administration. To believe that Biden could be the savior is foolish at best and incomprehensible at worst.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

