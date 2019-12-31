Letter: Rebuttal to Opinion; "Why Many Support Trump Despite His Behavior

Re: the Dec. 29 article "Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior."
I quote directly from the article:"------They simply see him (Trump) as a necessary tool and vessel for combating the Democratic Party's own indecorous behavior, hyperbolized narratives, anti-American sentiments and wild policy proposals". I would like Mr. Rivera to expand on this statement! What "indecorous behavior" from the Democratic Party? What "hyperbolized narratives"? What "anti-American sentiments"? What "wild policy proposals"? Is proposing expanded health care for more people a wild policy proposal? Is criticizing (and finally impeaching) Trump anti-American? This action and effort was exactly in accordance with the Constitution. I think the Star should provide some additional space for Mr. Rivera to relate to us, the readers, exactly what he used (uses) for reference sources. The Trump supporters seem to be having a problem with getting their facts straight lately.
Thomas Schell
North side
