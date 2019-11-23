Re: the Nov. 17 article "America's economy is soaring because of Trump."
Normally I side with conservatives, but Ted Harvey's defense of Trump's economic policies is indefensible. While Trump's tax cuts and regulatory easements have proven economically beneficial, his tariffs have produced horrendous results. Business investment is slumping due to so much uncertainty created by the tariffs. GDP is now down to 1.9% in the third quarter, which is on a par with the slow GDP growth under Obama. Business investment and manufacturing are sliding down, as is agriculture. It's doubtful that Trump will be able to brag about the economy during the election next year, thus making it even more difficult for him to win. If he loses, he has only his own ignorant economic policies to blame.
David Pearse
Foothills
