Letter: Rebuttal Treasurer Yee's Op/Ed 7/19

I was astounded and flabbergasted at State Treasurer Yee's Op/Ed of Sunday; 7/19 touting President Trump's use of "...importance of protecting taxpayer dollars, fiscal responsibility, bold economic policy...". I fear that as State Treasurer, if she cannot see the abysmal use of taxpayer dollars and mortgaging our children's future with record deficits and the lining of the coffers of Trump businesses this administration has done with U.S. tax dollars, then she is clearly ill suited to 'safeguard Az's assets and steward the management of Az's state budget.' (From Az Treasury job description of Treasurer.) President Trump has merely helped his businesses and the upper classes with his management of the U.S. Government. President Trump's business instincts have been very good for Trump Inc. and very bad for American citizens.
Allen Ettenger
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
